READING, Pa. - The scheduled game between the Reading Fightins and the Richmond Flying Squirrels was postponed on Friday night due to inclement weather. Friday's rainout was the second this week for the R-Phils, who also saw Wednesday's game called off due to rain.
Friday's game is set to be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The twin bill is scheduled to start at 4:45 p.m. with the second contest starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, but no earlier than 6:45 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
The Fightins split a doubleheader with the Flying Squirrels on Thursday to make up Wednesday's postponed game.
The two squads are scheduled to play on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.