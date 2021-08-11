Reading Fightin Phils - R-Phils logo

READING, Pa. - Wednesday night's contest between Reading and Akron has been postponed due to inclement weather in the area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, August 14th. 

The Fightins dropped game one of this six game series on Tuesday night, 7-1. Game three, which will now be game two, is set to be played on Thursday.

Saturday's doubleheader will be comprised of two, seven-inning games, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:30 PM.  