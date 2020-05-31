ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Dieruff boys basketball team will have a new look to them in the Winter after the hiring of Marlon Randall to be the head coach.
Randall is excited to meet his new squad, and can't wait for things to settle down with the COVID-19 pandemic so he can get acquainted with his team. He's ready to bring a high level of energy and excitement to the Huskies basketball team.
Prior to his new home at Dieruff, Randall had spent time as head coach at Pottstown before taking a step back. He most recently spent time at Kutztown and Reading to learn more about coaching, and prepare him for that next head coaching opportunity.