READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins and the Akron RubberDucks split a doubleheader on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The R-Phils prevailed in the first game 7-4, but fell 1-0 to the RubberDucks in the second game of the twin bill.
In the opener Reading took a 2-0 lead in the third inning and exploded for five runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-3 lead. Josh Stephen's two-run home run started the scoring in the game for Reading.
In the second contest the lone run was a solo home run by Akron's Steven Kwan. Tanner Tully pitched six innings in the win for the RubberDucks where he allowed three hits and walked one batter.
The two teams are slated to play in the series finale on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.