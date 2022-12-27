Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win.
The Red Knights continue to roll in the opening half of the season with a 73-56 win over Central Dauphin.
The Red Knights would have three scorers in double figures to help cruise into the title game. Rubin Rodriguez would lead the way with 18 points, Mylles Grey close behind with 17 and Aris Rodriguez adding 14.
Devon Prep awaiting the Red Knights in the title game.
Down the road a bit in Fleetwood, the Tigers firing on all cylinders against Upper Perk, 62-29.
One of the many highlights of the night, Jake Karnish eclipsed the 1000 point mark on his career. He would finish with 22 total points on the night for the Tigers. Braden Williams would add 14 in the win, nine of those points coming from beyond the arc.