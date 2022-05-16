READING, Pa. - There are few moments in sports that rival the intensity and pressure of decisive game 7. Santander Arena will host one tonight when Reading hosts Newfoundland in the ECHL Kelly Cup North Division finals.
The Growlers forced a game six with a 4-2 win in Reading on Saturday. The Royals are hoping to experience a night like their 4-1 win over Florida on their home ice in the Eastern Conference Semifinals back in 2013.
"Those are the games I remember in my career," said head coach Kirk MacDonald. "Not a Sunday afternoon, not a Wednesday night when there are 15 people there and you're just slogging through the dogdays. If you're not excited for Monday - hang 'em up. I'm excited.
Game time for tonight's contest is 7 p.m.