District playoffs in full swing across the state, Reading marching toward defending their title while Antietam makes a statement.
The Red Knights steam rolled Wilson-West Lawn, 68-45 on their way to the another District III-6A semifinal appearance. Ruben Rodriguez finished with a game-high 20 points for the Red Knights.
Reading will host Cedar Cliff in the semifinals on Tuesday night. Wilson-WL wll visit Hempfield in the consolation bracket.
Elsewhere, the Mounts punched their ticket to the District III-2A final with a 52-38 win over Greenwood.
The Mounts rolled to their win behind a full team effort, they held a double-digit lead at the half and moved on from there.
Antietam will meet Lancaster Mennonite in the District final, a rematch of last years contest.