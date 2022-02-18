READING, Pa. - The BCIAA championships take to the court on Friday night at Santander Arena. Reading and Berks Catholic going head-to-head for the boys title.
This is a matchup that has been played out seven times since 2013.
One title that evaded the Red Knights last season, the county title. The last time Reading claimed the crown as county champs was in 2019.
On the flip side, the Saints last county title came in 2018. To get back to county prominence, the Saints know that they will have to play their best game of the season.
The last time these two teams met, the Red Knights pulled off an 87-70 win. The press gave the Saints fits last time out. Defensively, the Red Knights will need to be at the top of their game again.
The Saints possess one of the best three point attacks in the county. Defensively, they're just as good.
This all Reading showdown will come down to who plays the cleanest game.