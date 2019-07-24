BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Woman shot in the back twice in Allentown, 5 men detained - more >>

Sports

Reading, Binghamton split Tuesday doubleheader

R-Phils win nightcap, 8-6

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:16 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:16 PM EDT

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins split Tuesday's doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rumble Ponies won the first game of the twinbill 2-1, but the R-Phils bounced back to win the second contest 8-6 in walk-off fashion.

In the first game of the doubleheader in Baseballtown, Binghamton opened the scored with their two runs in the third inning. The Rumble Ponies hit two RBI singles in the frame to grab a 2-0 lead. The Fightins responded with a solo home run by Darick Hall in the fourth inning, but couldn't tie the game.

In the second contest, Cornelius Randolph won the game for the R-Phils with a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that broke the 6-6 tie. The homer completed a four-run comeback after Reading was down 6-4 after four innings of play. The teams combined for 24 hits in the game.

The Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the first inning, but Reading responded with four runs of their own in the second frame, including two via an RBI triple by Luke Williams. The Rumble Ponies scored three more times in the fourth before the R-Phils started their rally in the final innings.

The teams wrap up the series on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Pigs snap skid with 5-3 win

New Pigs snap skid with 5-3 win

Reading, Binghamton split Tuesday doubleheader

New Reading, Binghamton split Tuesday doubleheader

Souderton survives, advances to regional championship

New Souderton survives, advances to regional championship

Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437,500
Sotheby's via CNN

Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437,500

SpaceX to launch Nickelodeon slime, Adidas soccer ball into space
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

SpaceX to launch Nickelodeon slime, Adidas soccer ball into space

Nike signs Zion Williamson to its Jordan Brand line
Getty Images

Nike signs Zion Williamson to its Jordan Brand line

House bill would block World Cup funds over women's pay
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

House bill would block World Cup funds over women's pay

Spurs name Tim Duncan assistant coach
Getty Images

Spurs name Tim Duncan assistant coach

Binghamton beats Reading, 3-2

Binghamton beats Reading, 3-2

Reading United to play in national semis in Georgia

Reading United to play in national semis in Georgia