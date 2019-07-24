Reading, Binghamton split Tuesday doubleheader

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightins split Tuesday's doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Rumble Ponies won the first game of the twinbill 2-1, but the R-Phils bounced back to win the second contest 8-6 in walk-off fashion.

In the first game of the doubleheader in Baseballtown, Binghamton opened the scored with their two runs in the third inning. The Rumble Ponies hit two RBI singles in the frame to grab a 2-0 lead. The Fightins responded with a solo home run by Darick Hall in the fourth inning, but couldn't tie the game.

In the second contest, Cornelius Randolph won the game for the R-Phils with a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that broke the 6-6 tie. The homer completed a four-run comeback after Reading was down 6-4 after four innings of play. The teams combined for 24 hits in the game.

The Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the first inning, but Reading responded with four runs of their own in the second frame, including two via an RBI triple by Luke Williams. The Rumble Ponies scored three more times in the fourth before the R-Phils started their rally in the final innings.

The teams wrap up the series on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m.