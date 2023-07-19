ALTOONA, Pa. - Reading dropped the series opener in Altoona, being shut out by the Curve, 4-0. The Fightin Phils managed to get seven hits in the effort, leaving four runners stranded in scoring position.
A pitcher's duel in the early going, the Curve would breakthrough in the fifth inning. A two-run home run giving the Curve a, 2-0 lead through five innings of play.
Later in the seventh, the Curve would drive in two more runs off of Noah Song. Song allowed two hits and two run while striking out two batter over one and two-thirds innings.
The Fightins will look to bounce back on Wednesday night in game two.