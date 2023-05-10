READING, Pa. - Reading struggled offensively in its home opener with New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. The Fightin Phils bouncing back on Wednesday night, 6-5.
The Fightins with an early start on the scoreboard in this one, Max McDowell with a grounder to third but a throwing error allows a runner to score, 2-0 Fightins. Enusing inning, Drew Ellis doubling up on that lead with an RBI line drive, 4-0 at that point.
Through the start of the game, the Fightins were in complete control on both sides. Tyler Phillips with a stellar start on the mound, throwing five hitless innings with six strikeouts.
The Fightins would hang on down the stretch for the win.