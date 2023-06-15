READING, Pa. - Reading and Hartford going back and forth in the first half of the series. The Fightin Phils bouncing back on Thursday night with a, 8-3 win over the Yard Goats.
The Yard Goats striking first in this one, a solo shot in the first inning for the,1-0 lead. That would be short lived, Carlos De La Cruz with an RBI single down the first base line, 1-1.
Tied up at two heading into the bottom of the sixth, Nick Podkul starts the rally for the Fightins with an RBI line drive to center field to break the tie. They would go on to score five more runs en route to the win.
On the mound, one of the top pitching prospects for the Phillies, Mick Abel struck out seven batters over five innings while allowing just two runs.