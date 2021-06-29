ERIE, Pa. - Reading bounces back to begin their road trip in the western part of the state. The Fightin Phils went off for nine runs in their, 9-3 win over the Erie Sea Wolves.
Reading continuing to show that their recent turnaround has been no fluke. Back-to-back home runs in the first and second inning got things going for the Fightins, Jorge Bonifacio with a two-run shot in the first and McCarthy Tatum with a solo in the second.
The Sea Wolves would get within one in the third before the Fightins would start to pull away again. Madison Stokes would account for two of the Fightins next three runs in the fifth and seventh.
In the ninth inning the Fightins would add three more insurance runs to put the game way out of reach. Tatum adding to his stat line with another RBI during the inning.
Game two between the Sea Wolves and Fightins is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch on Wednesday.