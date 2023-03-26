Reading's trophy case keeps getting more and more crowded as the Red Knights capped off a phenomenal season beating Roman Catholic 63-56 in overtime on Saturday night at the Giant Center to win the PIAA Class 6A boys championship.
The Red Knights were 32-1 this season, with the lone loss coming against Gonzaga College High School from Washington, D.C. It wasn't a one man show either - these guys were deep. Ruben and Aris Rodriguez, Myles Grey. Nick Chapman came in clutch with some late baskets.
Everyone stepped up this season for Reading as they knocked off an outstanding Roman Catholic team to win their third state championship since 2017. It's the end of a spectacular career for Aris and Ruben Rodriguez.
"I had the feeling the first time," said Aris Rodriguez. "I was a state champ, but I really didn't get to play on the court. This year being a part of it playing - doing it with my brothers. I'm speechless."
"This is a never forget moment," said Ruben Rodriguez. "It's probably one of the best moments of my life, but I'm gonna just enjoy it and it just got started."