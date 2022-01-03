READING, Pa. - Unbeaten Berks Catholic made the short trip to take on one-loss Reading on Monday night in a battle between Berks I powerhouses.
After the Saints took a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Reading put up 21 second quarter points to take control of the game and lead the rest of the way. The Red Knights would build upon that lead throughout the night in a 67-51 victory.
Ruben Rodriguez netted a season-high 24 points to propel the Reading attack. Myles Grey added 19 points as the Red Knights improved to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in Berks I.
J.J. Jordan would score 19 points for Berks Catholic who drops to 6-1 and 2-1 in Berks I.