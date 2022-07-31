ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On the final day of action at the A-Town Throwdown, the boys and girls championships were decided before the rains came.
BOYS
Reading def. Malvern Prep 59-51
GIRLS
Lansdale Catholic def. Bethlehem Catholic 46-38
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On the final day of action at the A-Town Throwdown, the boys and girls championships were decided before the rains came.
BOYS
Reading def. Malvern Prep 59-51
GIRLS
Lansdale Catholic def. Bethlehem Catholic 46-38
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A shower or two in the morning; otherwise, clouds breaking for a little sun. Not too warm, but still sticky.
Mainly clear, warm, and muggy.
Partly sunny, hot, and humid with an afternoon shower or t-storm possible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.