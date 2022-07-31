Reading/Malvern Prep boys and Becahi/Lansdale Catholic girls championships, 07.31.22

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On the final day of action at the A-Town Throwdown, the boys and girls championships were decided before the rains came. 

BOYS

Reading def. Malvern Prep 59-51

GIRLS

Lansdale Catholic def. Bethlehem Catholic 46-38