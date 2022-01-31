READING, Pa. - The two top boys basketball teams in Berks I squared off on Monday evening as Reading knocked off Berks Catholic 87-70 at Lloyd Wolf Gymnasium.
Hot-shooting Ryan Koch kept the Saints in it for the first 16 minutes as the hosts battled Reading to a 36-all stalemate at halftime.
The Red Knights (17-2, 9-0) went on an offensive explosion in the second half erupting for 51 points. Reading's Ruben Rodriguez, one of the top scorers in the region, finished with 35 points and Daniel Alcantara added 24.
Koch led Berks Catholic (15-3, 7-3) with 22 followed by Josiah Jordan with 20.