READING, Pa. - Head coach Rick Perez became the all-time wins leader in Reading boys basketball program history over the weekend with a win over Cardinal O'Hara. The Red Knights looking to improve to 4-0 on the season against Hazleton on Monday night.
Reading put this one away early with Ruben Rodriguez scoring 23 first half points and the hosts taking a commanding 52-27 lead.
The Red Knights would cruise from there with Rodriguez finishing with 37 points through three quarters and Myles Grey adding 22 in a 91-57 win.
Reading will next square off against West Catholic, led by Temple recruit Zion Stanford, on Saturday.