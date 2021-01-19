The Conrad Weiser girls' basketball team and the Reading High boys' basketball squad picked up victories on the hardwood on Tuesday night. The Scouts took down Wilson 43-30 while the Red Knights rolled 73-36 over Twin Valley.
With the win, Reading High improved to 5-0 this season.
The match-up between Conrad Weiser and Wilson was the first between the two programs since 2012.
Kylie Meredith paced Weiser with a game-high 17 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. Reading High was led by Moro Osumano, who finished with 25 points.