SOMERSET, N.J. - Reading's bats erupt for 12-runs to grab their first win of the road trip, 12-4 on Thursday night over Somerset.
After both teams traded blows through six innings of play, things were tied up at four-runs apiece heading into the eighth inning and that's when the Fightins would blow the game open.
Seven runs for the Fightins in the eighth inning to grab an 11-4 lead late in the game.
Sal Gozzo finishing with three RBIs in the win for the Fightins. Three other Fightins batters had at least two RBIs - Freylin Minyety, Logan O'Hoppe and Josh Ockimey.
Reading will look to tie the series up at two games apiece on Friday.