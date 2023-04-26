READING, Pa. - Reading grabbed hold of an early lead but struggled to keep the momentum going offensively after that falling to Altoona, 9-4.
The Curve would strike first with one run in the top of the first, but the Fightin Phils would answer right back with three in the bottom half. Ethan Wilson with a three-run blast to give the Fightins the lead.
From that point, the Fightins would score again until the bottom of the eighth. Meanwhile, the Curve would tie things up in the fourth with two runs before grabbing the lead and building on it in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
The Curve combined for six runs during that stretch between the sixth and eighth innings.
Wendell Rijo would rip an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to try and rally the Fightins, but they would score no more after.