READING, Pa. - Berks County basketball regular season coming to a close on Tuesday night. Reading and Brandywine Heights heading into the postseason with big wins.
On the road at Muhlenberg, the Red Knights pulled away in the second half to knock off their rivals, 66-47.
Aris Rodriguez would lead the way for the Red Knights with 18 points on the night, Ruben Rodriguez close behind with 14. Both helping the Red Knights double up their halftime lead en route to the win. Reading only suffered one loss, non-league on the season.
At Brandywine Heights, the Bullets would hold off Antietam to claim second in Berks IV, 49-43.
The Bullets keeping the Mounts within arms length for much of the night, leading after each break in play. Jake Lafferty would lead the way for the Bullets in the win with 16 points, also a game-high.