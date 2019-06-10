Reading comes back to beat Harrisburg in extra innings

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils walked it off against the Harrisburg Senators in the 10th inning Sunday to win the game 5-4, and the weekend series at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Fightins would tie the game twice as the Senators jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and then got their two-run lead back later in the game.

Conelius Randolph's two-run home run in the ninth sent the game to extra innings.

Arquimedes Gamboa hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th for the win.

Jeff Singer picked up the win with two innings of no-hit, four-strike baseball.

Next, the Fightins will get a day off Monday before beginning a series at home against the Erie SeaWolves with a doubleheader Tuesday. Game-one is a resumption of play from a suspended game earlier this year.