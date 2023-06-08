READING, Pa. - Reading returned to action on Thursday night after a smoke postponement on Wednesday. The Fightin Phils dropped their second straight game of the series with Binghamton, 10-8.
Both teams were trading blows early on in this one combining for nine runs within the first three innings of the game.
The Rumble Ponies jumping ahead first with five runs within the first two innings of the game. Back-to-back home runs by Rowdey Jordan and Luke Ritter made for a four-run second inning.
Bottom half of the second, Ethan Wilson gets the Fightins on the board with a three-run blast, his eighth of the season. Johan Rojas would launch a solo shot in the third to get the Fightins within on, 5-4.
An immediate response from the Rumble Ponies, in the fourth and fifth innings they combine for four runs to jump ahead, 9-4. They would score one more in the seventh for the 10th run of the game.
In the home half of the seventh, the Fightins would try to make their comeback. Herbert Iser starting the scoring with a two-run home, the Fightins down by four. After a Rojas sac-fly to plate one more, Oliver Dunn would rip an RBI double to get the Fightins with two, 10-8.
They would get no closer in the final two innings.