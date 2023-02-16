NORFOLK, Va. - Reading recorded 18 more shots than Norfolk, but the Admirals found the back of the net more in a, 4-2 win over the Royals.
The Admirals grabbed a 3-0 lead before the Royals got the board in the third period. It was 2-0 heading into the third before the Admirals would add their third goal nearly five minutes into the final period.
The following two minutes following that third Admirals goal, Sam Hu and Garrett McFadden would get the Royals within one with 13 minutes left.
Final seconds of the game, the Admirals would tack on an empty net goal to put the game away.
Reading will look to bounce back at home against Newfoundland on Saturday afternoon.