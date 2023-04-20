PORTLAND, Me. - The Reading Fightin Phils suffered their second straight loss to Portland on Thursday afternoon, 5-2. The Fightins struggling to bring runners home, in the loss.
Top of the second, the Fightins would strike first with a Max McDowell RBI single to open the scoring. Bottom half of the inning the Sea Dogs would respond and tie the game.
The Sea Dogs would score one run for three straight innings to grab a, 3-1 lead through four innings.
McCarthy Tatum would get the Fightins within one in the top of the eighth with an RBI single. Once again, the Sea Dogs immediately respond with two in the bottom half of the inning en route to the win.