READING, Pa. - Reading drops their fourth straight to Binghamton in a series finale loss, 7-4.
The Fightin Phils found themselves playing from behind for most of the way, the Rumble Ponies scored three runs in the top of the third. Luis Garcia and Carlos De La Cruz drove in two runs for the Fightins to cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the third.
Binghamton would respond right away with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Again the Fightins would get within one run, bottom of the fifth inning Vito Friscia would launch his 16th home run of the season. The Rumble Ponies clinging to a 5-4 lead until they'd tack on two more insurance runs in the ninth.