BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Reading edges past Binghamton on Tuesday night, 7-6. The Rumble Ponies putting up six early runs.
The Fightins grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Vito Friscia with an RBI double to open the scoring in the game. Bottom half of the frame, the Rumble Ponies would go off for six runs.
Ensuing inning, Jhailyn Ortiz launches the first of three Fightin Phils home runs of the game, a solo shot to cut into the five run deficit. Two innings later in the sixth, Wendell Rijo and Jonathan Guzman tie things up and give the Fightins the lead.
Rijo with a two-run home run to bring the game even at six runs apiece. Then, Guzman sends a solo shot to left center field for the 7-6 lead. They'd hang on for the win.