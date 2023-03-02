HERSHEY, Pa. - District III-6A boys title game capping off a marathon day of basketball at the Giant Center. Reading High School needing overtime but getting the job done over Cumberland Valley, 55-54.
It's the Red Knights third straight District title, and 24th overall in program history.
The Red Knights getting all they could handle in the title game, trailing by one possession at the half and heading into the fourth quarter. After all that, Yadiel Cruz would send this one to overtime with free throws.
In the overtime quarter, it was Cruz again from the free throw line with three seconds left. He would finish with eight points in the win, Aris Rodriguez would lead the Red Knights with 18.