READING, Pa. - The Berks boys hit the court at Santander Arena on Wednesday night, Reading and Exeter advancing to the title game later this week.
The Red Knights continuing to roll through conference opponents, remaining unbeaten after knocking off Wilson West Lawn a third time, 54-30.
A closely contested first half was met by a resounding second half for the Red Knights, outscoring the Bulldogs 34-14 to close out the game throughout the second half. Yadiel Cruz finished with 18 points in the win for the Red Knights.
Semifinal number two saw the Eagles break a drought that is nearly five decade long. After knocking off Berks Catholic, 59-45, the Eagles are off to the county title game for the first time since 1974.
Anthony Caccese was a man on a mission for the Eagles in the win, finishing with 27 points.
Friday night Reading and Exeter will square off in the Berks County title game at Santander Arena.