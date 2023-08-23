READING, Pa. - Reading High School went just, 3-7 in 2022 to kick things off in the Troy Godinet era. Now, the Red Knights aim to build off some of the successes from that first season.
The Red Knights look most teams looking to replace some key pieces from a season ago. For Godinet and his program it begins in the trenches with physicality and size on both lines.
One key piece that is returning, Gabriel Laws a senior leader on the defense. Laws is ready for the Red Knights to turn things around in 2023, "We want to make noise in the state...we want to be better than last year."
Section I of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, always tough sledding so the Red Knights have their work cut out for them once again.