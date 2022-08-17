READING, Pa. - Reading has won seven of their last 10 games, with a 3-2 win over Portland on Wednesday night.
The Fightins continuing their hot streak and moving up the standings, now just three games behind the Sea Dogs who sit in first place.
The Fightins didn't get on the board until the fourth inning, Carlos De La Cruz crushed a two-run home run to put the R-Phils on the board. Jhailyn Ortiz would provide the game winning run in the fifth.
After the Sea Dogs tied things up in the fourth, Ortiz ripped a RBI single to give the Fightins a 3-2 lead. Brian Marconi would earn his 18th save of the season.