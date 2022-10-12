READING, Pa. - Reading Royals opening up the 2022-23 season a week from Friday with game one of three in Newfoundland during that weekend.
James Henry takes over the reins for the Royals this season, a former assistant coach and veteran hockey player, Henry is one of many new faces around the club this season. Turnover on the ice is common at the minor league level, something that the Royals have dealt with plenty of times in the past.
Being a squad with so many new faces, the Royals will need some time during the season to keep gelling as a unit. Henry liking some of the things he has seen through camp already, but knows there is work to be done, and it will take some time.