READING, Pa. - Education Day at Santander Arena, and the kids were in for a treat. The Reading Royals netting six goals in a, 6-1 win over last place Adirondack.
The Royals getting a two-goal game from both Trevor Gooch and Thomas Ebbing. They would need to come from behind in this one, giving up the early goal. Gooch scoring first to tie things up.
Kenny Hausinger and Mason Millman scoring the other two goals for the Royals in the win.
Reading will welcome Trois-Rivieres for a two-game set this weekend, starting on Friday night.