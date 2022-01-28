GLEN FALLS, N.Y., - The Reading Royals (18-8-5-1) remain one of the best teams in the ECHL currently, they continued their hot streak with a, 5-2 win over Adirondack (14-16-2).
Five different skaters scored for the Royals in the win. The Garrett's, Cockerill and McFadden scoring in the first period to grab the early 2-0 lead. Thomas Ebbing in the second period would score what would be the game winning goal.
They added two more in the third period to put this one away. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games.
Reading heads to Maine for their next game on Saturday.