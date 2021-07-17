Reading v. Portland highlights 07.16.2021

READING, Pa. - Readings struggles continue at home, dropping their fourth straight to Portland and fifth in a row overall. 

The Sea Dogs got the scoring going right out of the gate in the first inning on a solo home run. They wouldn't score again until the middle innings to help push them to a 4-1 win. 

Readings lone run came in the second inning on a fielder's choice, double play hit by Rodolfo Duran. At the time, Duran's ground out tied the game at one.

The Fightins will look to break out of their slump on Saturday night. 