READING, Pa. - The Reading Holiday Tournament in full swing at the Geigle, plenty of talent on display. The Red Knights and Devon Prep earning opening night wins.
Reading played host to Pocono Mountain West in their tournament opener, the Red Knights using the second half to propel them to a 62-50 win.
Ruben Rodriguez leading the way offensively for the Red Knights with 18 points in the win. Justin Walker was second on the team with 15 points. Reading led by just two points at the half, they would only allow eight points in the third quarter while they pulled away by 14 heading into the fourth.
Parkland and Devon Prep clashing on Tuesday night, Prep staving off the Trojans 59-46. Similar to Reading, Prep used a strong second half to pull away for the win, after trailing by one at the half.
Lucas Orchard led the way for Prep with 17 points, he gave them some late breathing room and Prep wouldn't look back.