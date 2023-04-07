NORFOLK, Va. - Reading looking to build momentum heading into the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Royals with an, 8-4 win over Norfolk on Friday night to help build that momentum.
Three Royals players finished with two goals in the win - Brendan Hoffman, Solag Bakich and Evan Barratt. As a team they scored five goals in the second period to help break things open.
Will Mackinnon and Max Newton the other two Royals players to light the lamp in the win.
Reading will continue its three game series with Norfolk on Saturday.