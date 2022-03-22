READING, Pa. - Reading, still leading their division, but the lead has slipped a little recently. The Royals, assuring that doesn't occur on Tuesday night with a 6-3 win over Worcester.
Trevor Gooch netted a hat trick in the win for the Royals, bringing his goal total on the season up to 28. The game winning goal coming off the stick of Thomas Ebbing in the third period with the game tied at three.
Reading holds a five point lead in the division with the season winding down. They remain home all week.