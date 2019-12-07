BRAMPTON, Ontario - The Brampton Beast edged the Reading Royals 5-3 on Saturday evening at the CAA Centre. The Royals tied the game twice in the second period, but the Beast prevailed in the final period of the weekend contest.
Ralph Cuddemi, Trevor Yates, and Garret Cockerill all scored for the Royals in the loss. Cuddemi is in the midst of a 13-game point streak. So far the scorer has 21 goals and 34 points in the 2019-20 campaign.
The Beast led 2-0 after the first period, but the Royals battled back to tie the game in the second period. Then in the third period the Beast netted the game-winning goal.
Kirill Ustimenko recorded 22 saves in the setback.
The two teams will face off again on Sunday at 2 p.m.