ERIE, Pa. - Erie takes the first two with a 6-3 win over Reading on Wednesday night.
Simon Muzziotti, Kevin Vicuna and Jonathan Guzman each drove in a run for the Fightin Phils in the effort. Muzziotti launched his second home run for the Fightins. Guzman and Vicuna each with RBI doubles.
Reading struck first in the top of the second, but the SeaWolves responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. They'd put the game out of reach with one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
Reading will look to bounce back on Thursday.