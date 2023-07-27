Today

Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Heat index around 100 degrees. There might be a stray late-day shower or thunderstorm, especially south.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out.

Tomorrow

Partly sunny and continued rather hot and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could contain strong winds and hail.