ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pair of Berks County teams in the night cap of the A-Town Throwdown, one looking for its first win the other looking to go, 2-0. Reading would fall to 0-2 on the day while Muhlenberg would go to, 2-0.
The Red Knights in their second game of the day took on Bensalem, and continued to struggle falling, 51-48.
In the second half the Owls were clinging to the lead, 33-31 and it would continue that way down the stretch with both teams going back and forth. Noah Morris would help the Owls knock off the Red Knights with 19 points in the win.
One of the second games at Allen High School featured Muhlenberg once again. The Muhls once more victorious to start their tournament, 47-45 over Pocono Mountain West.
Both teams playing a hard fought game throughout, the Muhls proving to be the stronger team down the stretch.
Shermar Killen would play the role of hero for the Muhls, driving and scoring in the final seconds of the game to give the Muhls the win.