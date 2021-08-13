READING, Pa. - Five runs between the sixth and seventh innings put the game away for Akron, their third straight win the series over Reading. The. Fightins are 3-7 in their last 10 games with Friday's, 9-3 loss.
The Fightins struck first on a Bryson Stott solo home run in the first inning, but the Rubberducks would respond with four runs between the second and third innings.
Stott would hit a second home run, another solo shot, in the eighth to try and get the Fightins back in the game. Madison Stokes also lined one over the wall for the Fightins in the fourth.
Reading will look to break their recent skid on Saturday in a doubleheader.