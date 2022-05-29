READING, Pa. - Binghamton jumped on host Reading with a big six-run second inning and held on to defeat the Fightin Phils 9-7 on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Carlos Cortes had a pair of hits for the Rumble Ponies in the uprising - scoring once and driving in another. Cortes finished the day 4-of-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Aldrem Corredor hit his fifth home run of the season for Reading (19-26) and Josh Ockimey went 3-for-4.
The Fightin Phils begin a six-game series in Hartford on Tuesday.