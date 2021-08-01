READING, Pa. - Reading falls by one following a long rain delay, Somerset's lead they built prior to the delay held up for the 4-3 win.
The Patriots used a three run fourth inning to help propel them to victory. They would add one more run in the fifth, which would prove to be the winning run.
Reading scored one run apiece in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings. Jhailyn Ortiz and Arquimedes Gamboa each hit solo home runs, Josh Stephen added an RBI single.
The Fightins head to Richmond for their next series beginning Tuesday.