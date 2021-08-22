READING, Pa. - For the second time in four games, Reading and Bowie found themselves going to extra innings. The Baysox again coming out on top, 11-8 in eleven innings on Sunday.
The Fightins jumped out to an early 3-0 lead through two innings, and then the Baysox stormed ahead. The Baysox scored five runs in the third to take the two-run advantage.
Bowie would grab a 7-5 lead through five innings, then Matt Kroon hit a two-run home run to tie things up at seven, he would finish with four RBIs. Neither team would score again until extra innings.
Bryson Stott would drive home the last Fightins run of the night in tenth on a sac-fly.
Reading travels to Portland next for a six game series starting on Tuesday.