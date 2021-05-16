BOWIE, Md. - Reading and Bowie combined for 25 runs on Sunday afternoon, the Baysox scoring 13 of those for the win, 13-12.
Reading scored at least one in five straight innings from the second inning through the sixth. After the sixth inning the Fightin Phils held a 9-6 advantage. Luke Miller and McCarthy Tatum each hitting a home run during the Fightins runs streak.
Miller finished with three RBIs for the game, the only Fightin to drive in more runs was Arquimedes Gamboa who had four RBIs.
Reading didn't score again until the 10th inning, putting up three runs after the Baysox scored three of their own in the ninth to tie things up at nine. Gamboa hit a three run home run in the tenth for the lead.
The Baysox would respond in the bottom of the 10th scoring four runs, and ending the game with a walk-off double.
Reading will travel to Akron for their next series beginning on Tuesday.