The Norfolk Admirals defeated the Reading Royals 5-4 in overtime on Friday night in the 2021-22 season opener at the Norfolk Scope.
Royals goaltender Pat Nagle had 40 saves in the setback.
Patrick Bajkov, Grant Cooper, Matthew Strome, and Jacob Pritchard all scored for the Royals.
Reading took a 1-0 lead in the opening period, but saw the game get tied 2-2 after the second period. Both teams scored twice in the third period which forced the extra period of play where Norfolk earned the win.
The Royals are set to face the Admirals on Saturday at the Santander Arena for the team's home opener this season.