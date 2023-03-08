Reading goes on the road and drops its second straight game to Trois-Rivieres on Wednesday night, 4-1. The Royals currently sitting in third place within the North Division.
The lone goal scorer for the Royals on the night, Shane Sellar late in the third period, preventing the shutout.
The Royals and Lions head each other scoreless through the first period of play, the Lions netting the first goal of the game in the second period. Just under seven minutes into the third the Lions would score the game winner.
Sellar's goal would come with just over a minute left in the game.
Reading remains in Canada through the weekend with two games against Newfoundland.