READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils dropped the final game of their opening homestand against the Erie Seawolves, 7-5.
The Fightins and Seawolves locked into a pitchers duel through the first six innings. Reading breaking the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth to take a 1-0 lead on a Colby Fitch home run.
Erie finally get on the board in the top of the eighth inning, they would score all of their seven runs in the inning.
Reading would claw back to within two putting up three runs of their own in the bottom half of the eighth. Fitch would pick up his second RBI of the game in the comeback effort, and Matt Vierling would hit is second home run of the season, a two-run shot.
The Fightins hit the road for their next series with Bowie beginning on Tuesday.